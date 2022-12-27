Patriots Becoming an NFL head coach is ‘still the goal’ for Jerod Mayo The Denver Broncos head coaching job, which Mayo interviewed for last year, has reopened. Jerod Mayo. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Jerod Mayo shook his head slightly when he heard the question about his ambition to be an NFL head coach someday.

“That’s never changed,” Mayo said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league but I have to say this too: my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

The Broncos job, which he interviewed for last year, is open again after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett during his first season with the team.

Denver is 4-11 this season, and it’s offensive struggles have been notable with Russell Wilson under center.

Mayo also interviewed for the Raiders head coaching position last year. Las Vegas chose former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

New England’s defense has been a major strength this season. The linebacking group, featuring Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon, has much to do with that.

Mayo, a two-time Pro Bowler from Hampton, Virginia, played eight seasons in the NFL, all with New England.

Mayo joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2019. He and Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, are the team’s linebackers coaches.

As he reiterated on Tuesday, the desire to be a head coach one day is still there for Mayo.