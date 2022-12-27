Patriots What Tom Brady said about retirement and Gronk reunion rumors Brady said he wants to make sure he's really sure about his decision next time he retires. Tom Brady fumbled twice and threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Tom Brady’s first retirement stint lasted for only a few days before he decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He isn’t quite sure when his next retirement will be. But he knows he wants it to be his last one.

“I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray. “So whenever that is, we’ll figure it out.”

At 7-8, Brady’s Buccaneers have the same record as the Patriots.

There has been speculation that Brady could reunite with Rob Gronkowski in New England. Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown recently liked an Instagram post from ESPN that said the Patriots “have to at least call Brady’s people” to see if he’s interested in returning.

Brady said he’s still deciding on what he’ll do, but will support Gronkowski’s decision no matter what it is. Gronkowski said on Monday that he’s not planning to come out of retirement.

“Nobody loves Gronk more than me other than maybe his mom and dad and brothers,” Brady said. “He’s like family to me. He’s kind of like one of my kids actually, every now and then I’ve got to put him in timeout for misbehaving, for eating paste and stuff like that. You know, whatever he decides in the future, I’ll be fully supportive.”

Brady said he’s not thinking about retirement at the moment, but noted that things can change during the offseason.

“What I really realized last year is that you have to be really sure to do that,” Brady said. “A lot of people have kind of gone through the situation, how you feel when the season ends versus two or three months later. I’m going to take my time, whenever that time does come.”

“In the meantime, I have a hugely important job the team is asking me to do and I want to go out there and play my best these last two weeks of the regular season.”