Patriots Despite rumors, Bill O'Brien says he hasn't talked to anyone from the Patriots since April The Alabama offensive coordinator was asked on Wednesday about rumors that he will return to New England.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien addressed rumors about a possible return to the Patriots on Wednesday, telling reporters that he hasn’t contacted anyone from New England since the spring.

The Crimson Tide will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s kind of that time of year when things come up and things pop up,” O’Brien said. “I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. I wish them well in their last however many games they have left. We’re very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

Multiple reports have linked O’Brien to the Patriots in recent weeks. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that a deal between O’Brien and New England is “probably going to happen.”

O’Brien, who coached with the Patriots from 2007-2011, has plenty of ties to New England beyond the pro football team. He grew up in Massachusetts before attending St. John’s Prep and Brown University.

Since his time with the Patriots, O’Brien has been head coach of Penn State and the Houston Texans. He’s been with Alabama since 2021 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I love it here,” O’Brien said. “I love my experience here. I am very focused on this game coming up. Whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place. Really just focused on this game and doing as good of a job as I can with the players and coaching staff to have a productive offense on Saturday.”