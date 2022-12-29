Patriots Patriots still missing several defensive backs heading into crucial matchup vs. Dolphins Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones were absent from practice on Thursday. Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade during a team practice on Dec. 28. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As the Patriots prepare to face the Dolphins on Sunday in a pivotal late-season matchup with serious playoff implications, a new question has emerged alongside the existing woes on the offensive side of the ball.

Who is going to play cornerback for New England this weekend?

As Patriots reporters observed on Thursday, the team is still practicing without Jalen Mills (who hasn’t played since November due to a groin injury), Jack Jones (knee injury), and Marcus Jones (concussion protocol). Safety Adrian Phillips was also among those who was absent.

No Adrian Phillips, Damien Harris, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith, DeVante Parker, or Yodny Cajuste spotted at Thursday’s balmy #Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/QjxxYvqjoj — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 29, 2022

That means New England was down to Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, and Jonathan Jones (who was carrying a “limited” designation on Wednesday due to a chest injury), along with two members of the practice squad: Quandre Mosely and Tae Hayes.

It remains to be seen if any of the non-practicing contingent are able to return and play on Sunday. Marcus Jones’s absence would be especially difficult, given his impact beyond simply playing defensive snaps.

Yet the Dolphins are an especially tough opponent to play when shorthanded in the secondary. Miami receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are not only prolific, but possess dynamic speed. Containing them — even without Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ quarterback — would be a tough assignment with a fully available secondary.

Given the circumstances, and the importance of collecting a win to keep playoff hopes alive, Bill Belichick could turn to a creative solution. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted that it could be a moment to once again convert a wide receiver (potentially versatile practice squad member Lynn Bowden Jr.) to cornerback. It’s a trick Belichick has used before with former wide receivers Troy Brown and Julian Edelman.

The Patriots’ playoff hopes rest on winning the team’s two remaining games. It begins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in the matchup with Miami (losers of four straight), but must continue the following week as well in a Week 18 visit to Buffalo to play the Bills.