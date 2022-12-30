Patriots Patriots to be without key players in the passing game vs. Dolphins New England will be hampered on both sides of the ball, but a notable player is returning.

The Patriots will be shorthanded in the passing game on both sides of the ball when they take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Jonnu Smith, and cornerback Marcus Jones have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a concussion. Rookie corner Jack Jones will also be out for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury.

For Parker, it’s the third game he’s missed due to a concussion, while Smith left the Patriots’ Week 16 game due to a concussion. Marcus Jones briefly left Saturday’s game after he recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter but returned later in the game. It’s unknown if he suffered a concussion on that play, but he’s been out of practice all week. This will be the third game Jack Jones will miss with the knee injury that he suffered in the Patriots’ Week 14 win over the Cardinals.

Of course, the Dolphins are dealing with concussion issues too, as Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game due to a concussion.

There was some good news for the Patriots on Friday, though. Cornerback Jalen Mills returned to practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game after missing the last four games with a groin injury. Safety Adrian Phillips also returned to practice after missing Thursday’s practice and will be good to play on Sunday. Running back Damien Harris was a full participant on Friday and will play for the first time since Thanksgiving, when he suffered a thigh injury.

Tight end Hunter Henry (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) are all questionable for the Patriots on Sunday.

For the Dolphins, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and corner Xavien Howard are among those questionable.