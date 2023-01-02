NFL Week 18 schedule: Patriots to face Bills Sunday at 1 p.m.; rest of final week game times revealed

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots will face the Bills in Buffalo Sunday at 1 p.m., the NFL announced Monday.
The league had kept its Week 18 schedule open to maximize competitive balance. The Jets will face the Dolphins at the same time as the Patriots-Bills game, putting all four AFC East teams in action simultaneously.
The Patriots (8-8) can clinch the seventh and final AFC playoff spot with a victory. The Bills, who face the Bengals on “Monday Night Football” to close out Week 17, are 12-3 and trying to keep pace with the 13-3 Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed.
The Dolphins are 8-8, while the Jets are in last in the AFC East at 7-9.
Here’s the full schedule for Week 18, which will be played Saturday and Sunday, with no Monday game in the season’s final week.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.