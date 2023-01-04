Patriots Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game.

The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week.

However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Buffalo. NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent told reporters that the league hasn’t ruled out postponing the game, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

“We’ll allow Sean [McDermott] and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision,” said Vincent.

Advertisement:

Buffalo returned to team meetings today and had a walkthrough, but did not hold media availability.

Vincent also doesn't rule out the possibility of postponing Patriots-Bills on Sunday:



"We’ll allow Sean (McDermott) and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 4, 2023

Hamlin remains hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he is in critical condition, according to the Bills. The team released a statement saying that Hamlin showed signs of improvement overnight and is expected to remain in the ICU while he is monitored by staff.

Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin tackled Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins and collapsed back onto the ground after he stood up. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest. He was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The NFL has since said that the Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not be played this week. No decision has been made on when or if it will resume.

The Patriots held a practice on Wednesday. DeVante Parker returned for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Cardinals. Cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones was absent.

The Patriots can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win against the Bills on Sunday. There is also a scenario where they can clinch a spot despite a loss: if the Dolphins, Steelers, and Titans lose as well.

Advertisement: