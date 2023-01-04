Patriots Patriots, Bills postpone media availability following Damar Hamlin collapse The NFL gave the teams an "extra day" in the wake of unique circumstances.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati on Monday night.

The Bills, who have since resumed team meetings, are still scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m.

As the teams continue to process the scary incident and await updates on Hamlin’s health, the NFL has given both Buffalo and New England approval to postpone media availability on Wednesday, according to an email from the Patriots.

Neither the Patriots nor the Bills have spoken to the media since Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the highly-anticipated contest between the two highest-seeded teams in the AFC East on Monday night.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and several team captains, including Mac Jones and Devin McCourty, were scheduled to speak on Wednesday before the postponement.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remains in critical condition. He tackled Tee Higgins on what appeared to be a routine play. But shortly after he stood up, he collapsed back onto the ground. After medical personnel performed CPR, an ambulance drove Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he entered the ICU.

According to CNN, Hamlin is on a ventilator as doctors attempt to restore his ability to breathe on his own. His uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin’s health is trending in a “positive way.”

The Patriots have found several ways to honor Hamlin. The team posted a message of support on a screen at Gillette Stadium. Owner Robert Kraft donated $18,003 dollars to a toy drive Hamlin started for kids. Several players have posted messages and prayers for Hamlin on Twitter.

The Bills are scheduled to hold a walkthrough on Wednesday. The Patriots are scheduled to practice.