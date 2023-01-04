Patriots Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Dugger scored his third defensive touchdown of the season, becoming the first Patriot of the Super Bowl era to do so. Kyle Dugger's pick-6 gave the Patriots a 16-14 lead in the third quarter.

Kyle Dugger became the first Patriots player of the Super Bowl-era to score three defensive touchdowns in a season last week.

Dugger’s performance against Miami, which included a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown, earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The third-year defensive back is the fifth Patriot to win AFC player of the week honors, joining linebacker Matthew Judon, linebacker Josh Uche, kicker Nick Folk, and return specialist Marcus Jones.

The Patriots have a franchise record seven defensive touchdowns this season, and Dugger has been involved in four of them. In addition to the three touchdowns that he scored, he forced a fumble that Raekwon McMillan returned for a touchdown against Arizona.

New England beat Miami on Sunday, bolstering its playoff chances. A win against Buffalo would clinch a New England playoff berth. A loss to Buffalo would eliminate the Patriots with one exception: if Miami, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee all lose.

This is the first time Dugger has won AFC defensive player of the week.