Patriots What’s up with Mac Jones’ body language? A former NFL player says he has affluenza Critics of the second-year quarterback continue to call out his body language. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mac Jones said his on-field outbursts are because of his passion for the game.

From dropping F-bombs caught by television cameras to diving in front of Eli Apple on a questionable block, Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve this season.

Boomer Esiason said there’s a “douchiness” to Jones’ antics. Julian Edelman said Jones makes pissy faces, and Vince Wilfork said he’s tired of seeing it.

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder has a theory on why the Patriots’ second-year quarterback has been acting this way.

“I heard you talking earlier about the Mac Jones body language,” Crowder said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “It’s called affluenza. [If] you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby.”

Advertisement:

Affluenza is defined by Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as: “The unhealthy and unwelcome psychological and social effects of affluence regarded especially as a widespread societal problem: such as feelings of guilt, lack of motivation, and social isolation experienced by wealthy people.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban said last year that controlling his emotions was Jones’s “biggest hurdle to overcome” as a player in college.

At Alabama, Jones was nicknamed “McEnroe” after the tennis legend John McEnroe, who was also known for his outbursts.

“There are guys that have money and don’t act like it,” Crowder said. “Zach Thomas, I don’t know if Zach wants me telling this to the world, his dad’s a billionaire. And Zach Thomas is one of the hardest workers I ever touched the field with. It didn’t get to him. That affluenza gets to some [people]. It did not get to Trevor Lawrence.”