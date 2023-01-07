Patriots Patriots to be without a starting corner again against the Bills on Sunday But New England won't be as thin at corner as it was last week. Jalen Mills won't play in Sunday's game against the Bills. AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Patriots will be getting a couple key players back from injury ahead of their regular-season finale against the Bills, but a couple other key players remain out.

Cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith were downgraded to out prior to the Patriots’ trip to Western New York on Saturday.

Mills has missed the last five games due to a groin injury he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Vikings. He returned to practice on Dec. 30 and was limited at practice all week.

Smith suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Christmas Eve loss to the Bengals. After missing last week’s game against the Dolphins, Smith returned to practice on Thursday and was limited.

Advertisement:

Luckily for the Patriots, they won’t be as thin at cornerback as they were last week. Rookie corner Marcus Jones was cleared to play on Friday. Like Smith, he suffered a concussion during the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals. He returned to practice on Thursday and was limited before being a full participant at Friday’s practice. New England dressed only four corners against Miami last week after signing Tae Hayes and calling up Quandre Mosely both from the practice squad.

The Patriots will also get some extra help at receiver. DeVante Parker was cleared to play Friday as well, after missing the last three games due to a concussion he suffered in the first quarter of the Patriots’ Week 14 win over the Cardinals.

In other positive injury news for the Patriots, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and special teamer Brenden Schooler all traveled with the team after being listed as questionable. Meyers (shoulder) and Jones (chest) both suffered injuries in the fourth quarter of the Week 17 win over the Dolphins. Both said after the game that they intended to play on Sunday. Schooler is dealing with a hip injury.