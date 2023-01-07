Patriots Patriots suspend cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey Both players were on injured reserve before getting moved to the league’s reserve/suspended list Friday. Jack Jones (right) last took the field for the Patriots Dec. 13.





BUFFALO — The Patriots suspended cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey, according to the NFL transaction wire. Both players were on injured reserve before getting moved to the league’s reserve/suspended list Friday. The details of the suspensions are unknown.

Jones (knee) hasn’t played since Week 14 against Arizona, while Bailey (back) hasn’t played since Week 9 against Indianapolis.

”I’m aware of the situation involving my client Jack Jones,” agent Jamal Tooson said in a statement to NFL Network. “Jack is focused on getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be a miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

Statement from @jtoosonlaw, agent for #Patriots CB Jack Jones, regarding Jones’ being placed on the reserve/suspended list today. pic.twitter.com/fQg0fyeBcl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

Bailey had returned to practice Dec. 21, opening his 21-day window to possibly return to the 53-man roster.

Coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning Bailey would not be activated for the remainder of the season, but did not reference the suspension.

Jones, a fourth-round pick, is in the first year of his rookie deal, while Bailey, who signed a lucrative extension this offseason, is under contract through 2025.