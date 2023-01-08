Patriots Watch: David Andrews tears up when asked about Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater Andrews had an emotional moment when asked about Slater and McCourty, who have yet to announce their future plans. Center David Andrews (right) paused for a moment with running back Damien Harris before heading into the Patriots' locker room.

David Andrews wiped a tear from his eye and walked away from the podium at the end of his postgame media availability.

He was asked how much Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater mean to him.

“A lot,” said Andrews.

At this point, no announcement has been made about the either player’s future. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to indicate that he would be open to having them both back next year if they choose to return.

“If that’s the case we’ll talk about it later,” Belichick said. “I don’t know if that’s the case, I’m not going to preempt anything. It’s their decision, not mine. So whatever it is, we’ll deal with it later.”

McCourty, who recovered a fumble and made an interception said he isn’t sure if Sunday’s game was his last. He spoke about some of the things he’ll take into consideration as he makes his decision.

“I think just figuring out what makes me happy and what God has planned in my life going forward,” McCourty said. “Obviously I still enjoy playing the game of football, but like I said you can’t do it forever. My wife, my kids, just figuring out what’s best for not just me but the whole family unit. Just figuring out what it’s going to be. I wish I could give you a better answer right now, but I’m going to enjoy this plane ride back with the guys and cherish this moment.”

Slater said he’s not sure about his future plans and that he didn’t think it was respectful to spend time talking about it at the moment. But he did say that the Patriots gave him the “experience of a lifetime” to chase his dream and follow in the footsteps of his father, Pro Football Hall of Famers Jackie Slater.

“I’ve given it everything I had,” Slater said. “My dad told me when I was young that if I was going to play the game, there’s a certain way to play it, certain way to go about it. I tried to make him proud, represent his name the right way. Because that’s how he did it, that’s what it’s always been about for me.”