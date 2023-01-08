Patriots 2023 opponents finalized: Here are the 14 teams New England will play in 2023

Newsletter Signup
The Patriots are on to 2023.
With New England’s 2022-23 season coming to an end in Buffalo on Sunday, the Patriots’ 2023 opponents list has now been finalized. A run through the NFC East and a number of daunting matchups out west highlight the Pats’ next docket of games.
Here is the full list of the Patriots’ opponents for the 2023-2024 season:
HOME
AWAY
After a disappointing 2022 campaign, it stands to be an offseason of change for the Patriots as they prepare to face powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles at Gillette Stadium next year.
The Patriots could also be in line for a trip to Germany in 2023, as the team was awarded the country as an “international home market” and is expected to play there at some point in the near future.
The NFL is expected to release its full schedule in mid-May.
