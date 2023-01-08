Patriots

Patriots 2023 opponents finalized: Here are the 14 teams New England will play in 2023

Powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles will be coming to Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Patriots will make yet another trek out to Las Vegas in 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Conor Ryan

The Patriots are on to 2023.

With New England’s 2022-23 season coming to an end in Buffalo on Sunday, the Patriots’ 2023 opponents list has now been finalized. A run through the NFC East and a number of daunting matchups out west highlight the Pats’ next docket of games.

Here is the full list of the Patriots’ opponents for the 2023-2024 season:

HOME 

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Washington Commanders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets

AWAY

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, it stands to be an offseason of change for the Patriots as they prepare to face powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles at Gillette Stadium next year.

The Patriots could also be in line for a trip to Germany in 2023, as the team was awarded the country as an “international home market” and is expected to play there at some point in the near future.

The NFL is expected to release its full schedule in mid-May.