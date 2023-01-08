Patriots Live blog: Patriots take on the Bills in a must-win regular season finale If the Patriots find a way to beat Josh Allen and the Bills, New England is in the playoffs.

Second quarter

9:55: Daniel Ekquale wrestles Allen to the ground for a third-down sack. Marcus Jones picks up a decent gain on the punt return.

12:56: Jones has to throw the ball away after Tremaine Edmunds charges into the backfield unblocked. Buffalo receives New England’s punt.

14:11: Handoff to Damien Harris goes absolutely nowhere. Six-yard loss. Shaq Lawson celebrates with a shoulder shimmy.

15:00: The Bills cap a 75-yard drive with a touchdown pass to a wide-open Dawson Knox. Bills 14, Patriots 7.

First quarter

0:39: The Patriots bring an all-out blitz on third down and Allen makes them pay for it, hitting Gabe Davis for an 18-yard gain just outside the endzone.

2:25: Jabrill Peppers is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

4:10: Allen finds Diggs again, this time for a 16-yard pass on third-and-2.

5:45: Mac Jones starts the game 6-for-7 and threw a touchdown on drive No. 2. Really solid start for him and the passing game.

The run game is off to a slower start, with 15 yards on 4 carries.

6:04: A strong run from Mac Jones pushes the Patriots forward to Buffalo’s two-yard line. Then, Jakobi Meyers gets the tip of his toe in bounds on a sensational touchdown catch as he falls backward in the corner of the endzone. Patriots 7, Bills 7.

6:58: The Patriots are in the red zone after Parker catches another pass near the sideline.

8:38: The Patriots are making use of the play-action on this drive, completing play-action passes to Stevenson and DeVante Parker. It’s Parker’s first catch since the Arizona game.

9:44: Jakobi Meyers hauls in a first-down catch and jogs off the field with a slight limp.

11:05: The Patriots get a stop, with multiple defenders chasing Josh Allen and Deatrich Wise coming up with the sack. Buffalo punts to New England.

12:26: Josh Allen completes his first two passes of the game to Stefon Diggs.

13:09: The Patriots’ opening drive is a three-and-out as Mac Jones is crushed by Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau on a third-down sack.

15:00: New England defers after winning the toss, and the opening kickoff is run back for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines. Buffalo 7, New England 0.

Inactives, 11:30 a.m.:

Patriots: DB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith, DB Shaun Wade, DL Sam Roberts, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Kevin Harris, DB Brenden Schooler.

Bills: DB Jared Mayden, DB Christian Benford, LB Baylon Spector, OL Ike Boettger, OL Justin Murray, TE Tommy Sweeney.

Pregame notes, 11 a.m.

It’s win or [most likely] go home for the Patriots against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

As the NFL regular season draws to a close, New England finds itself trying to hang on to the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff picture.

A win puts New England in the playoffs. A loss could too if both Miami and Pittsburgh lose as well.

The Patriots, whose depth at defensive back has been limited by injuries, will take on one of the top-5 offenses in the NFL.

Then there’s the emotion of Buffalo’s first game after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed last week against Cincinnati. An episode of cardiac arrest caused him to be given CPR on the field and taken off the field in an ambulance.

Hamlin is awake, but still in critical condition as he recovers. He FaceTimed earlier with the team and has tweeted a message thanking supporters who wished him the best for his recovery.

The Bills notched a convincing 24-10 win over the Patriots in December at Gillette Stadium the last time the teams met. Josh Allen’s numbers –22 of 33 for 233 yards and no interceptions — weren’t terribly far off from Mac Jones’s production (22 of 36 for 195 yards and one touchdown).

But, the Bills racked up more than twice as many touchdowns as the Patriots did and went 3 for 3 in the red zone.

Will the Patriots’ defense keep them in the game long enough to give them a shot at scratching and clawing their way to both a winning season and a playoff berth?

Follow along here for live updates, scores, and analysis.