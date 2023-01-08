Watch: Jakobi Meyers opens scoring for Patriots with toe-tapping touchdown against Bills

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
After relinquishing a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown on the first play of an emotional game against the Bills, the Patriots showcased some mettle in a win-or-go-home contest on Sunday afternoon.
With New England in desperate need of a response, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense orchestrated a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter — culminating in a highlight-reel score by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Staring at a 2nd-and-goal situation at Buffalo’s 2-yard line, Jones lofted up a ball toward Meyers off of a play-action sequence — with Meyers hauling in the offering over Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson and managing to keep both feet inbounds.
Meyers’s tip-toe snag — which was confirmed upon video review — stands as his sixth touchdown catch of the season. No other Patriots player has more than two touchdown receptions so far this year.
Check out Meyers’s impressive touchdown catch below.
