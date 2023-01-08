Patriots Watch: Jakobi Meyers opens scoring for Patriots with toe-tapping touchdown against Bills Jakobi Meyers now has six touchdown receptions on the year for New England. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

After relinquishing a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown on the first play of an emotional game against the Bills, the Patriots showcased some mettle in a win-or-go-home contest on Sunday afternoon.

With New England in desperate need of a response, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense orchestrated a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter — culminating in a highlight-reel score by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Staring at a 2nd-and-goal situation at Buffalo’s 2-yard line, Jones lofted up a ball toward Meyers off of a play-action sequence — with Meyers hauling in the offering over Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson and managing to keep both feet inbounds.

Meyers’s tip-toe snag — which was confirmed upon video review — stands as his sixth touchdown catch of the season. No other Patriots player has more than two touchdown receptions so far this year.

Check out Meyers’s impressive touchdown catch below.