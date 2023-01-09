Patriots Browns reportedly request to interview Jerod Mayo for vacant defensive coordinator position Cleveland will also reportedly interview Brian Flores for the role. Jerod Mayo in Oct. 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Less than a day after the Patriots’ season ended, changes may already be afoot.

Jerod Mayo, listed officially as New England’s linebackers coach, could be headed elsewhere. According to multiple reports, the Browns have asked permission to interview Mayo about possibly becoming the team’s new defensive coordinator.

The Browns fired previous defensive coordinator Joe Woods earlier on Monday following a 7-10 season.

Mayo, 36, has been a coach with the Patriots since 2019, following an eight-year playing career in New England from 2008 through the 2015 season.

In addition to Mayo, the Browns have also reportedly asked to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores. Flores, 41, was also a Patriots assistant coach in various roles from 2004-2018 before leaving for a three-year stint as head coach of the Dolphins.