Patriots Kendrick Bourne reportedly wants to return to Patriots, won’t request trade Despite a reduced role, Kendrick Bourne wants another shot in New England. Kendrick Bourne leads the Patriots with 562 receiving yards.

Last year, Kendrick Bourne enjoyed a breakout season where he posted career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Despite playing in 16 of New England’s 17 games in 2022, Bourne’s production slipped quite a bit this season. He had 20 fewer catches, about half as many yards as last year, and one touchdown.

But, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Bourne still wants to return to the Patriots and give it another shot next season.

“No man, I definitely want to be back here. I like it here. I love it here,” Bourne said. “This is a team locker room, man. It’s not about one player. It’s not about two players. It’s about the whole team. I think the Patriots do a good job of making that known and making that understood. I’m a good role guy. I would love to be and I am going to be back.”

Advertisement:

Bourne also told Daniels that he will not request a trade.

“No, no, no,” Bourne said.“Just locking in. Talk to the coaches and see what they thought about me this year in the next meetings and then go from there and trying to grow.”

Bourne is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $4.75 million in base salary next year.

The 27-year-old receiver expressed frustration with the Patriots’ offense after New England’s home loss to Buffalo in December, offering a surprisingly frank assessment of the situation. He said the coaches needed to scheme up better plays and the offensive line needed to give Mac Jones more time so the receivers could get open.

Despite his diminished role and frustrations, Bourne said he’s been trying to make sure he’s not a distraction.

“Not trying to create any problems or anything like that. That’s just how football goes for many players. You have ups and downs,” Bourne said. “It’s all about how you respond. I’m trying to respond the best way I can in a positive way. Just work and not really talk too much.”

Advertisement:

Bourne had four catches for 45 yards in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. His best game of the year came on Christmas Eve against Cincinnati, when he had his only 100-yard receiving game and caught his only touchdown of the season.