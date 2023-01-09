Patriots Here’s where the Patriots will pick in the 2023 NFL draft The Patriots have the No. 14 overall pick, their earliest selection since Jerod Mayo in 2008.

The NFL Draft order for the 18 teams that didn’t make the playoffs is set.

The Patriots, who were eliminated on Sunday, will have the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

It’s New England’s earliest pick since 2008 when they selected Jerod Mayo, who is now the team’s linebackers coach.

The Patriots have spent their last five first-round picks on offense, selecting: offensive lineman Cole Strange (2022), quarterback Mac Jones (2021), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (2019), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (2018), and running back Sony Michel (2018).

Here’s the rest of the draft order that we know so far:

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks [via Denver]

6. Detroit Lions [via Los Angeles Rams]

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles [via New Orleans]

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans [via Cleveland]

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions