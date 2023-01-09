Here’s where the Patriots will pick in the 2023 NFL draft

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The NFL Draft order for the 18 teams that didn’t make the playoffs is set.
The Patriots, who were eliminated on Sunday, will have the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
It’s New England’s earliest pick since 2008 when they selected Jerod Mayo, who is now the team’s linebackers coach.
The Patriots have spent their last five first-round picks on offense, selecting: offensive lineman Cole Strange (2022), quarterback Mac Jones (2021), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (2019), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (2018), and running back Sony Michel (2018).
Here’s the rest of the draft order that we know so far:
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks [via Denver]
6. Detroit Lions [via Los Angeles Rams]
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles [via New Orleans]
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans [via Cleveland]
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
