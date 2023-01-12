Patriots Patriots begin contract extension talks with Jerod Mayo, will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week The Patriots issued a transparent statement on Thursday regarding their coaching personnel. Jerod Mayo, 36, has seen his stock soar as a potential NFL head coach over the last few years. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Following a disappointing 8-9 season, and with New England’s coaching staff in need of an overhaul, the Patriots issued a transparent statement on Thursday regarding their personnel.

In a team release, the Patriots and Bill Belichick announced that they have “begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term.”

In addition, the Patriots “will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week,” signaling that the franchise will either move on from Matt Patricia as play-caller or augment his role on the coaching staff.

Installing new leadership on the offensive side of the ball was the first domino expected to fall over a busy offseason for Belichick and the front office.

With Patricia, a career defensive coach, and Joe Judge, whose expertise centers on special teams, steering the ship on offense, New England regressed across the board in numerous offensive categories in 2022.

New England ranked 26th in the NFL in total offense with just 314 yards per game and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (42.2).

Thursday’s candid declaration from the organization comes just a day after NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that Belichick was planning to make changes to his coaching staff following his annual post-season sitdown with owner Robert Kraft.

Mayo, 36, is viewed as one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the NFL this offseason. The former linebacker and current Pats defensive assistant was reportedly set to interview for the Carolina Panthers’ vacant head coaching position. Last week, the Browns asked for permission to interview Mayo for the team’s defensive coordinator position.

If the Patriots intend on keeping Mayo “long-term”, he could be due for a coveted new title in New England’s coaching ranks.

With Steve Belichick, coach Bill Belichick’s son, serving as defensive play caller in recent years, Mayo may not be in line for a “defensive coordinator” designation. But if the Patriots view Mayo as a potential successor to Belichick, perhaps “assistant head coach” is where Mayo lands on the coaching ladder.

New England should have no shortage of intriguing candidates for its vacant OC role, including Bill O’Brien, Kliff Kingsbury, and Chad O’Shea.