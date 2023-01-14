Patriots Jerod Mayo reportedly declines to interview for Panthers head coaching job Mayo and the Patriots are working on an extension, the team announced Thursday. Jerod Mayo's been on the Patriots' coaching staff since 2019. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The likelihood of Jerod Mayo staying in New England continues to look more and more certain with each passing day.

Mayo has pulled his name out of the running for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job and won’t interview with them, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry and the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian reported Saturday. It’s expected that Mayo will decline other possible requests to interview for a head coaching job, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Saturday’s news comes two days after the Patriots announced they were in discussions to extend Mayo, who’s been the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019.

It’s unclear what the Patriots are offering Mayo in their attempts to extend him. New England hasn’t had a defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia left that role to become the coach of the Lions in 2018, leading some to speculate that Mayo could get that role.

But Mayo has stated multiple times in recent years that his goal is to become a head coach, something he believes he’s ready to do.

“That’s never changed,” Mayo said of his ambition to become a head coach in December. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league. But I have to say this, too, right now my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

Mayo also reportedly pulled his name out of the running to fill the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator vacancy, declining to interview for the gig on Friday.