Patriots Tom Brady trolled by Logan Ryan; asked to autograph his final pass thrown as a Patriot For all of the accolades Brady achieved in New England, his final play as a Patriot wasn’t one to remember. Tom Brady and Logan Ryan will look to keep their season alive against the Cowboys on Monday night. John Bazemore/AP Photo

For all of the accolades that Tom Brady achieved during his time in New England, his final play as a Patriot wasn’t one to remember.

In New England’s season-ending defeat to the Titans in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Round, former Patriot Logan Ryan sealed the upset for the visitors at Gillette Stadium, picking off Brady’s final pass of the afternoon and strolling into the end zone.

Ryan’s pick-six closed the book on Brady’s illustrious tenure in New England, with the legendary quarterback signing with the Buccaneers during the offseason.

Logan Ryan : 6 tackles & a 9-yard pick 6 (Tom Brady's last pass of the 2019-2020 season) pic.twitter.com/UFkSwfjpJt — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) January 5, 2020

Three years later, both Brady and Ryan are now teammates in Tampa Bay. And Ryan isn’t letting Brady forget about that final throw in Foxborough.

Advertisement:

Ryan still has that game-winning ball from 2020, and Brady revealed on social media that the Bucs safety asked him to autograph it.

Brady obliged Ryan’s trolling offer, both signing and dating the pigskin while adding “Last pass as a Patriot” to his custom inscription.

This is not the first time that Brady has carried out autograph requests for fellow players.

Last season, Brady signed a ball presented by Jets cornerback Brandin Echols, who picked off Brady in what was an eventual 28-24 Buccaneers win.

“What a nice guy. Young player, it’s actually kind of flattering,” Brady said of Echols’ request on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. “It’s not often I sign an interception ball, too — I think that’s the first time.”

When you’re a rookie like Brandin Echols and you intercept Tom Brady it’s perfectly awesome to ask him to sign the ball pic.twitter.com/xxy8RXodKU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 2, 2022

It wasn’t the last time, given Ryan’s newest piece of memorabilia.

Both Brady and Ryan will look to keep their season alive on Monday night, with the Buccaneers set to battle the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. Kick-off at Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m.