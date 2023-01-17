Patriots Patriots are betting favorites to land Lamar Jackson if the Ravens decide to part ways Jackson declined to attend Baltimore's playoff loss to Cincinnati. Lamar Jackson evading Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

According to SportsBetting.ag, if the Ravens decide to move on from quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Patriots would be the betting favorite to land the former MVP.

Jackson, who declined to attend Baltimore’s first-round playoff matchup with Cincinnati Sunday night as he continues to recover from a PCL sprain, could become a free agent at season’s end if he does not come to an agreement with the team and Baltimore does not place the franchise tag on him.

The two parties attempted to sign an extension prior to this season but the negotiations fell through over the Ravens’ unwillingness to fully guarantee Jackson’s contract, despite other franchises applying the full guarantee to their star quarterbacks.

Now with an extension still unsigned, and Jackson seemingly frustrated with the organization’s treatment of him, the Ravens will most likely have to franchise tag him to keep him around. With Jackson, that tag projects to be a little over $30 million for next season.

While it’s possible that the Ravens simply decline to offer Jackson any kind of contract and allow him to enter free agency, his most likely pathway out of Baltimore is through the trade market.

Following a disappointing second year for Mac Jones under a new offensive coaching staff, the oddsmakers believe that New England could make a run at the 26-year-old Jackson if they want a fresh face under center.

As it stands, the Patriots have eight draft picks this year, and seven next year that could be implemented in any potential deal for Jackson. They also have two young quarterbacks who still hold plenty of promise in Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe if the Ravens are looking to get their Jackson replacement in the deal.

The odds for New England currently sit at 4-1. The other top choices if Jackson isn’t in a Ravens uniform at the start of next season are the Jets (9-2), Falcons (11-2), Raiders (13-2), and both the 49ers and Commanders at 7-1.

Jackson’s best season came in 2019 when he won NFL MVP, throwing for 3,100 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

While the offensive promise of Jackson is ever present, he also comes with some injury concern which initially held up Baltimore’s negotiations. After playing in 46 of 48 games to start his career, Jackson has missed five games each of the last two seasons.