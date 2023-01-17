Patriots Report: Jets are interviewing Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job Caley has been a part of New England's offensive coaching staff since 2015.

The Patriots and Jets are both in the market for an offensive coordinator.

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley has been mentioned as a potential fit for both positions.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Caley is set to interview with the Jets on Tuesday.

The Jets fired Mike LaFleur last week after New York went three weeks straight without an offensive touchdown to end the season.

The Patriots will also interview offensive coordinator candidates this week in the aftermath of the failed Matt Patricia/Joe Judge play calling experiment.

According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Caley is New England’s top internal candidate for the job.

However, multiple reports have linked the Patriots with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston said is New England’s “primary target” for the position.

Caley, a 39-year-old tight-ends coach, has been with the Patriots since 2015 and his contract is reportedly up.

Before joining the Patriots, Caley began his coaching career as a student assistant at his alma mater, Division III John Carroll University. After multiple graduate assistant positions and a pair of stops as a secondary coach, Caley switched to the offensive side of the ball in New England.