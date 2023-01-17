Patriots Rob Gronkowski explains why he retired instead of signing with his hometown Buffalo Bills "They wanted me to come up there. It [the desire to play] just wasn't there though, you know." Rob Gronkowski. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski seems happily retired at 33 years old.

He’s said multiple times that he doesn’t plan on returning to play NFL football, but his relatively young age doesn’t help him avoid speculation of a return.

Gronkowski said he strongly considered joining the Buffalo Bills before the start of the season.

“I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now again,” Gronkowski said on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Now that I’m not playing no more, I’m like ‘dang’. And I thought about it, how cool that would be playing for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it.”

The five-time Pro Bowler, who grew up in the Buffalo area, said he considered joining other teams when Tom Brady retired but that Buffalo would have been his most likely landing spot if he kept playing.

“I didn’t really feel like playing football again this year,” Gronkowski said. “When Tom retired I was like ‘ah, I’m actually going to go check out some other teams.’ I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there though, you know. If my mindset was there I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”

Travis Kelce is a tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who would meet the Bills in the AFC championship game if both teams win this weekend.

“Don’t join them after this week,” Travis Kelce joked.

“You’ve still got time,” said Jason Kelce, who is an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“No you don’t,” Travis Kelce said.

Travis Kelce told Gronkowski he should kick a field-goal instead, which is a reference to Gronkowski’s upcoming live Super Bowl commercial which involves a kick attempt.