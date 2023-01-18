Patriots Bill Belichick’s first draft pick with New England will reportedly interview for Patriots’ offensive coordinator job Adrian Klemm, 45, is currently serving as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and associate head coach at Oregon. Bill Belichick and the Patriots are starting the process of interviewing candidates for the team's vacant OC job. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Tom Brady was the most significant selection by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

But Adrian Klemm was the first player selected by New England that year — and in conjunction — the first draft pick made during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach.

Now, 23 years later, Klemm’s time in New England could come full circle.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Wednesday that Klemm is among the candidates New England is interviewing in its search for a new offensive coordinator.

Klemm, 45, is currently serving as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and associate head coach at Oregon. Prior to his current stint with the Ducks, Klemm coached in the Steelers organization, working primarily with Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

Selected 46th overall in the second round, Klemm, an offensive tackle, played four seasons with New England, winning three Super Bowls. The University of Hawaii product played 26 total games with the Patriots.

Klemm is just the latest candidate for the Patriots’ vacant OC position.

Former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the reported “primary target” for Belichick and New England. But New England also reportedly plans to interview the team’s current tight ends coach in Nick Caley, along with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.