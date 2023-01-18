Patriots Patriots reportedly ask to speak with Keenan McCardell about offensive coordinator role New England is also set to interview tight ends coach Nick Caley for its vacant OC position. Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and wide receiver Myron Mitchell stand on the sideline during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Patriots’ search for an offensive coordinator is underway, with a few candidates emerging as the team begins its interview process.

New England has requested permission to speak with Keenan McCardell, the current wide receivers coach for the Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McCardell’s name adds to a “growing list of candidates,” per Rapoport. Included on that list, he added, is former New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who served in the same role for the University of Alabama over the past two seasons).

McCardell, 53, has no previous experience as an offensive coordinator since starting his coaching career in 2010. In that time, he’s worked as the receivers’ coach for Washington, Jacksonville, Minnesota, and also the University of Maryland. He’s coached largely in “West Coast” offenses.

Prior to coaching, McCardell was a productive wide receiver in the NFL from 1991-2007. He played under Bill Belichick with the Browns for four seasons (1992-1995), and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2003. During his playing career, McCardell notched five seasons in which he totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards.

In addition to McCardell, the Patriots are also interviewing the team’s current tight end coach, Nick Caley, for the offensive coordinator role.

Caley, 39, reportedly received interest from the Jets for New York’s vacant offensive coordinator job. He’s coached tight ends for New England for six seasons. Prior to the that, he served as a coaching assistant for two years.

