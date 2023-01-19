Patriots Report: ‘Top candidate’ Bill O’Brien interviews with Patriots for offensive coordinator position Bill O'Brien, who was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, has interviewed to return as offensive coordinator. Bill O'Brien prior to the national championship earlier in 2022. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

O’Brien is considered by many, including NBC Sports’ Tom Curran, to be the favorite for the job.

Rapoport said that O’Brien is a “top candidate” in his tweet.

O’Brien, who grew up in Massachusetts and played college football at Brown, coached with the Patriots from 2007-2011. He began as an offensive assistant and was eventually promoted to an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach role.

From there, O’Brien became a head coach at Penn State and later with the Houston Texans.

O’Brien joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2021, shortly after Mac Jones helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Advertisement:

Rapoport said Thursday afternoon that the Patriots aren’t done interviewing, but they may finish by Friday. Candidates for the job include Patriots TE coach Nick Caley, Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson, Oregon associate head coach Adrian Klemm, and Minnesota Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell.

The #Patriots have interviewed #Bama OC Bill O'Brien today for their vacant OC job, sources say. He's considered a top candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023