Patriots Devin McCourty on Tom Brady returning to Patriots: ‘I’ll go back too, if he goes’ “What do I want him to do? Go back to New England.” Devin McCourty has yet to decide on returning for a 14th NFL season. Chris Unger / Getty Images

Devin McCourty, much like Tom Brady, is undecided about his NFL future.

One thing that could influence the 35-year-old safety to return for a 14th season? A potential reunion with his longtime teammate in New England.

McCourty, serving as a guest analyst on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay” Saturday, was the latest in a long line of star Patriots to offer his thoughts on Brady’s future. And if the legendary quarterback wants his career to come full circle in Foxborough, McCourty is making quite the pitch to see it through.

“I think for Tom, it’s figuring it out — and he said that. He’s going to take some time,” McCourty said.” “What do I want him to do? Go back to New England. I’ll go back too, if he goes.”

.@devinmccourty is ready to strap it up again if @TomBrady will join him back in New England 👀 pic.twitter.com/NQdqpo8Dbc — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 21, 2023

McCourty’s musings might be in jest, but they reinforce the real possibility that the secondary stalwart is inching closer to retirement. Minutes after New England’s season ended on Jan. 8 in Buffalo, McCourty remained mum about his next steps.

“I think just figuring out what makes me happy and what God has planned in my life going forward,” McCourty said. “Obviously I still enjoy playing the game of football, but like I said you can’t do it forever. My wife, my kids, just figuring out what’s best for not just me but the whole family unit. Just figuring out what it’s going to be. I wish I could give you a better answer right now, but I’m going to enjoy this plane ride back with the guys and cherish this moment.”

As far-fetched as a Brady-Belichick collaboration might be in 2023, the 46-year-old QB is reportedly moving on from his current team in Tampa Bay.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, multiple Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback.

Later in his TV spot, McCourty relented and offered his official prediction of where Brady will make his next stop in 2023.

“What I think he’s going to do? He’s going to keep playing. I think a team like the Titans, he has [Mike] Vrabel down there that he played with,” McCourty said. “It’s not too far from his family being on the east coast, different than going all the way out to Vegas. I know Josh McDaniels is there, but you go to Tennessee and [they have a] great running back, good defense, they’ll get some more weapons in there for him to throw the ball to. I can see Tom right there, continuing his great career.”

McCourty’s desire to have Brady back in a Patriots jersey isn’t exactly a stretch, according to Vegas oddsmakers.

New England is currently tied with Miami for the fourth-best odds (+750) at landing Brady this spring.

Here is DraftKings Sportsbook’s full list of next-team odds for Brady in 2023:

