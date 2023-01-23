Patriots The Patriots have 18 free agents to decide on Jakobi Meyers is one of the top players without a contract. Free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Patriots will have more decisions to make than just who will be running the offense next year, following a season in which the team went 8-9 and finished third in the AFC East for the second time in three years.

Following the season finale, New England decided that it needed a new offensive coordinator after finishing 17th in the league in scoring despite being sixth the year prior.

In addition to coaching personnel decisions, Bill Belichick and the Patriots also have 18 players who can become unrestricted free agents once the offseason fully gets underway.

Among them are New England stalwarts considering retirement, and difference makers on both sides of the ball looking ahead at the prime of their careers.

Here are the Patriots whose contracts are up now that the season is done:

Defense

Jonathan Jones

Since Jones was signed by the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, he’s played in 101 of 113 possible games. While he’s never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, Jones has been a consistent contributor to New England’s defense playing as a corner. This past season was the best of his career so far, deflecting 11 passes, picking off four, and forcing three fumbles.

Joejuan Williams

Williams was a second-round selection by New England in 2019 but has never really impressed for the team. During his first three years the cornerback registered just 44 tackles and eight passes deflected, and he missed the entirety of the 2022 season after being placed on the IR.

Myles Bryant

Bryant is another Patriots defensive back who will be a free agent. After going undrafted in 2020 and spending time on the practice squad during his first two years, Bryant broke out last season. The corner deflected six passes and made 70 tackles during the year.

Carl Davis

After playing for four different teams in his first four seasons, the defensive tackle joined New England as a free agent during the 2020 season. Playing mostly as a sub, Davis forced one fumble and added a sack in 2022.

Devin McCourty

McCourty has missed just five games over his 13 seasons with the Patriots. Despite the uncertainty about his future with the franchise, the former first round pick hasn’t known another professional home and continued to find success last year at the age of 35. In 2022 McCourty picked off four passes while making 71 tackles.

Raekwon McMillan

In his first season with the Patriots, McMillan played in 16 games, mainly coming off the sideline as a backup linebacker. He recorded five tackles for loss but posted the second lowest tackle figure of his four year career at just 35.

Mack Wilson

New England acquired Wilson last offseason in a trade with Cleveland, sending them Chase Winovich in exchange. The linebacker played in all 17 games for the Patriots last year, making 36 tackles.

Jabrill Peppers

Last season was the first with the Patriots for the former first round pick. Playing mostly as a strong safety for the team but with an ability to move all around the defensive side of the ball, Peppers recorded 60 tackles and two for losses in 17 games last year.

Offense

Damien Harris

Last year was the least productive of Harris’s career since he was a rookie in 2019. In 11 games, the running back ran for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

Marcus Cannon

The 34-year-old Cannon played just five games on the line for the Patriots last season. While he was relatively durable for the Patriots over his first nine years with the team, he’s played in just nine games over the past three seasons.

Isaiah Wynn

Wynn was New England’s first round pick in 2018 but has struggled to stay on the field over the course of his career. The tackle has played in 43 games over his first four seasons, and when he was on the field last year he had some penalty problems, drawing eight in nine games.

Conor McDermott

McDermott spent time between the Jets and Patriots’ practice squads last season before starting at tackle for the final six games of New England’s season.

Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste was 23 when he was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of 2019. The lineman missed all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons and has played in 17 games for New England over the last two years, starting in five.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers was one of the few bright spots on the Patriots’ offense last season, leading the team in receiving yards (804) and receiving touchdowns (six) despite missing three games. The 26-year-old Meyers has had over 700 yards in a season three times since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor was one of the top free agent additions by the Patriots in recent years, signing a two-year, $26 million contract in 2021. Since then however, the receiver has struggled to stand out on the team, catching 68 passes for 835 yards in 30 games.

Special teams

Joe Cardona

Cardona has been the Patriots’ long snapper since he was drafted in the fifth round in 2015 and has missed just three games.

Matthew Slater

Slater has spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Patriots. Slater has earned 10 pro bowls and two All-Pro selections as a special teamer during his career. He’s also captured three Super Bowls with the team.

Cody Davis

Davis has spent the last three years with the Patriots, playing mainly as a special teamer. His season ended early in October when he was placed on IR.