Patriots Report: Patriots to meet with Adrian Klemm again, possibly to discuss role under Bill O'Brien The Oregon offensive line coach was the first draft pick Bill Belichick made as head coach of the Patriots.

Adrian Klemm did not get the offensive coordinator job he interviewed with the Patriots for.

Multiple reports of New England hiring Bill O’Brien surfaced on Tuesday.

However, New England is expected to have another meeting with Klemm according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

“Klemm interviewed for the Pats OC job last week and, with Bill O’Brien in place, New England could bring him in under O’Brien,” wrote Breer.

Klemm is currently on staff at the University of Oregon, where he serves as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He also coached with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-2021, starting off as an assistant offensive line coach before being promoted.

The Patriots’ offensive line coach is Matt Patricia, who could be on his way out of New England now that his contract with the Lions is up, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. Billy Yates is listed as assistant offensive line coach.

A second-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Klemm was the first player Bill Belichick selected as head coach of the Patriots. The Patriots used their first round pick that year to acquire Belichick via trade from the New York Jets.

Klemm spent five seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. His final season was with the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

In 2008, Klemm joined the staff at Southern Methodist University as a graduate assistant, where he was promoted to offensive line coach the following year. He left SMU for UCLA in 2012, where he stayed until 2016.

Klemm was banned from coaching in the NCAA for two years after he received a show cause penalty from the NCAA over alleged mishandling of injuries. He and then-UCLA head coach Jim Mora were named in a lawsuit that was later dismissed.

Klemm revived his career after joining the Steelers, and became what then-Oregon coach Dan Planning called “one of the very best offensive line coaches in the country.”