Patriots Patriots reportedly hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator It would be O'Brien's second stint in New England. Bill O'Brien coaching Alabama in 2021. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

After conducting interviews with several candidates, the Patriots have reportedly settled on the expected choice for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator role.

Bill O’Brien, who has previous experience working in New England (where he was an offensive coordinator during the 2011 season), will return to the role in 2023, according to ESPN reporters Chris Low and Adam Schefter.

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he worked with at Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

O’Brien, a Dorchester native who grew up in Andover, was the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama over the last two seasons, where he coached 2021 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young. Prior to that, O’Brien was head coach of the Texans from 2014-2020.

In terms of history with the Patriots, O’Brien previously worked in New England from 2007-2011. Hired initially as an offensive assistant, he progressed to coaching wide receivers, quarterbacks, and eventually served as offensive coordinator during the team’s run to Super Bowl XLVI. He left after the season to become head coach of Penn State.