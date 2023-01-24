Patriots Ty Law: Patriots’ biggest need is a Stefon ‘Diggs type’ of receiver After hiring Bill O'Brien, the Patriots need a No. 1 receiver to compliment Mac Jones, Law said. Former New England Patriots player Ty Law looks on before a game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Patriots addressed a substantial offseason need on Tuesday by hiring Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

So, what should be next on New England’s to-do list as they try to revitalize one of the league’s worst offenses?

Hall-of-Fame cornerback Ty Law says the Patriots need to go get a dominant No. 1 option at receiver to compliment Mac Jones’s game.

“They need someone to help Mac Jones on the outside, someone who can take the top off the defense,” Law said on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show. “That’s what I see. There’s no one as far as a receiver is concerned that’s scaring anybody. They’re not putting the fear of God in no defensive backs, and that’s a problem.”

Advertisement:

The Patriots were in the bottom half of the NFL in 2022 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

There were 22 receivers who had 1,000 or more receiving yards during the regular season, and none of them were with the Patriots. Jakobi Meyers, who is set to become a free-agent, led the team with 804 receiving yards.

With news of Bill O'Brien signing on as Patriots offensive coordinator, Ty Law shares what else the Patriots need to target this offseason. #Patriots #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/5EYpxOn2vQ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 24, 2023

Some Patriots players, such as DeVante Parker, have been hearing the criticism about New England not having an upper-echelon receiver. About a week ago, a fan account posted on Instagram that it thinks Parker has the potential to fill that role. Parker responded by saying: “I am that guy.”

Parker, who missed four games in 2022, was second on the team in receiving yards [539], and receiving touchdowns [3]. He was sixth in targets [47].

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson finished second on the team in targets, emerging as one of the team’s best offensive players and a legitimate threat in the pass game. He rushed for 1,040 yards and tallied 5.0 yards per carry.

Law said that the Patriots need a top-tier receiver to continue to build around Jones and Stevenson.

“I think Mac Jones with some help, because he has a running game, has to be able to throw the ball to somebody that’s reliable and can strike fear. A Diggs type of guy, a Jamarr Chase type of guy. Somebody that’s a true No. 1 receiver, I’d like to see the Patriots go get him.”