Patriots Could the Patriots target slot receiver Hunter Renfrow in a trade this offseason?

Hiring Bill O’Brien is a step in the right direction for a Patriots team in need of an overhaul on offense.

But personnel changes alone won’t be enough to right the ship for Mac Jones and an underperforming unit.

If New England wants to set Jones back on track, it’s going to need to surround the 24-year-old quarterback with more weapons in 2023.

A big-play receiver like DeAndre Hopkins is an appealing target, giving Jones an outside option and adding a new wrinkle to O’Brien’s playbook.

But a dependable slot receiver might be just as useful, especially for a signal caller known more for his accuracy and reads, rather than his arm.

And with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders reportedly looking at a roster retool, an appealing target might be available for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, McDaniels is looking to augment Vegas’ roster after a disappointing 6-11 season, with a few offensive stalwarts potentially on the move.

“Meanwhile in Vegas, I’ve talked to a few people around the league who expect coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to continue aggressively tweaking the roster. McDaniels is big on ‘culture fits’ and will want his own guys,” Fowler wrote. “Teams will be keeping an eye on tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in that process.”

Renfrow has been linked to the Patriots ever since his college days at Clemson. During his time with the Tigers, the pesky wideout’s skill set and undersized frame (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) drew plenty of comparisons to both Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

Renfrow himself has been candid about his affinity for the Patriots. During the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Renfrow said he’d love to learn under Edelman in New England. He even signed a customized Patriots jersey sporting his name and number in 2019.

From a signing at the #Clemson spring game today, this #Patriots fan is clearly convinced Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow is headed to New England soon. Wonder why?? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/uIVmV2GgkK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 6, 2019

The Raiders scooped up Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft, with the Myrtle Beach native developing into a skilled route-running weapon for Derek Carr.

Renfrow broke through in 2021, reeling in 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. The Raiders rewarded him with a two-year, $32 million contract extension.

Nasty Whip Route from Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/02pqHIwW6s — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 16, 2023

Last season was a step back for Renfrow and Vegas, with injuries limiting him to 10 games and just 330 yards through the air.

If McDaniels is looking for a potential suitor for the 27-year-old Renfrow, the Patriots might come knocking.

Jakobi Meyers has served as a steady slot option and safety blanket for Mac Jones over the last two seasons. But Meyers might be heading elsewhere this spring, given his standing as one of the top free-agent receivers on the market.

New England still has some pieces to work with in its aerial corps with DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. But if Meyers collects a hefty payday elsewhere, a player like Renfrow is a logical replacement.

A deep-threat receiver might draw more headlines. But having a player capable of moving the chains like Renfrow can only help a lagging Patriots offense in 2023.