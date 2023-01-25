Patriots Shrine Bowl coaching staff: No Matt Patricia or Joe Judge The full coaching roster has been revealed, which includes Troy Brown as head coach. Foxborough, MA - 8/19/2022 - 20PatriotsPanthers - (3rd quarter) Matt Patricia, senior football advisor/offensive line, and Joe Judge, offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 19, 2022. (Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Arc ID:

The West Team coaching staff for next week’s East-West Shrine Bowl, which is comprised of Patriots coaches, has been announced.

Former Patriots standout turned receivers coach Troy Brown is listed as head coach.

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will be in a supervisory role alongside Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

There are also a few notable absences from the roster.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the Patriots’ play calling tandem from last season, are not on the list. Neither is linebackers coach Steve Belichick, who is the son of Bill Belichick.

Belichick’s other son, Brian, is listed as a linebackers coach.

Keith Jones, who was not on New England’s coaching staff last year, is listed as an assistant defensive line coach. He has the same role at Arkansas.

Special teams coach Cam Achord is listed as a special teams supervisor.

Billy Yates has been listed as assistant offensive line coach, though no head offensive line coach has been listed.

Here’s the full list below:

Head coach: Troy Brown

Supervisory Role: Bill Belichick

Supervisory Role: Jerod Mayo

Supervisory Role: Bill O’Brien

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Ross Douglas

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line: Mike Pellegrino

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers: Brian Belichick

Head Supervisor Assistant: Berj Najarian

Special Teams Supervisor: Cam Achord

Cornerbacks: V’Angelo Bentley

STC: Joe Houston

Tight Ends: Tyler Hughes

Assistant Defensive Line: Keith Jones

Assistant Defensive Line: Joe Kim

Running Backs: Evan Rothstein

Wide Receivers: Vinnie Sunseri

Assistant Offensive Line: Billy Yates