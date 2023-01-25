Shrine Bowl coaching staff: No Matt Patricia or Joe Judge

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The West Team coaching staff for next week’s East-West Shrine Bowl, which is comprised of Patriots coaches, has been announced.
Former Patriots standout turned receivers coach Troy Brown is listed as head coach.
New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will be in a supervisory role alongside Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.
There are also a few notable absences from the roster.
Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the Patriots’ play calling tandem from last season, are not on the list. Neither is linebackers coach Steve Belichick, who is the son of Bill Belichick.
Belichick’s other son, Brian, is listed as a linebackers coach.
Keith Jones, who was not on New England’s coaching staff last year, is listed as an assistant defensive line coach. He has the same role at Arkansas.
Special teams coach Cam Achord is listed as a special teams supervisor.
Billy Yates has been listed as assistant offensive line coach, though no head offensive line coach has been listed.
Here’s the full list below:
Head coach: Troy Brown
Supervisory Role: Bill Belichick
Supervisory Role: Jerod Mayo
Supervisory Role: Bill O’Brien
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Ross Douglas
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line: Mike Pellegrino
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers: Brian Belichick
Head Supervisor Assistant: Berj Najarian
Special Teams Supervisor: Cam Achord
Cornerbacks: V’Angelo Bentley
STC: Joe Houston
Tight Ends: Tyler Hughes
Assistant Defensive Line: Keith Jones
Assistant Defensive Line: Joe Kim
Running Backs: Evan Rothstein
Wide Receivers: Vinnie Sunseri
Assistant Offensive Line: Billy Yates
