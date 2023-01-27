Patriots Bill O’Brien said he hopes to bring ‘experience’ to Patriots’ offense "I'm looking forward to getting back with Bill and working for Bill and doing what's best for the team. That's what this place is all about." Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in 2022. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to get a message out from the team’s newly hired offensive coordinator.

Bill O’Brien, whose hiring was officially announced by New England on Thursday, offered some thoughts on his return to the Patriots in a video released by the team on Friday.

“Having worked here before, having grown up here, just a great opportunity for my family,” said O’Brien. “Very excited.”

During his first stint with the Patriots — 2007 through 2012, a period in which he became offensive coordinator — O’Brien built the launchpad for his other career moves over the previous decade.

He left the Patriots to become head coach of Penn State football in 2012 prior to leading the Texans (again as head coach) from 2014 until he was dismissed in 2020. Starting in 2021, O’Brien worked as offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, helping develop Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences, but at the end of the day, the opportunity to come back here presented itself and it was something I couldn’t pass up,” O’Brien explained, referencing his experience. “Maybe I can bring some of those experiences to the table here and help our football team.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back with Bill and working for Bill and doing what’s best for the team,” he concluded. “That’s what this place is all about.”