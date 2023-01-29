Patriots A Patriots divisional rival reportedly not expected to pursue Tom Brady The Dolphins aren't expected to make a push to sign Brady this offseason after they were found tampering with the quarterback multiple times, ESPN reported. Tom Brady might have walked off the field for the final time as a member of the Buccaneers earlier in January. AP Photo/John Raoux

We’re still several weeks away from the official start of the NFL’s 2023 offseason and free agency, but it appears we can rule out one potential suitor for Tom Brady.

The Miami Dolphins aren’t expected to pursue Brady this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The Dolphins have not only been linked to Brady in the past, but an NFL investigation found that the organization, including owner Jeff Ross, violated the league’s anti-tampering policy three times between 2019 and 2022 due to engaging in impermissible conversations with the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Miami lost a pair of draft picks, including its 2023 first-round pick, while Ross was fined $1.5 million and was suspended through Oct. 17 when the league announced the findings of the investigation on Aug. 2.

Any potential smoke of Brady going to Miami appeared to die down during the season as Tua Tagovailoa had a breakout season, leading the league in passer rating to help the Dolphins reach the playoffs. However, Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol twice during the 2022 season. The second concussion cost him the final three games of the season, including the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But the Dolphins “were pleased with [Tagovailoa’s] development” and plan to stick with him as their starting quarterback entering 2023, according to Schefter. Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, where he’s been since Dec. 26, causing him to miss the Pro Bowl, too.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, hasn’t committed to a return to the NFL for the 2023 season yet. Following the Buccaneers’ Jan. 16 playoff loss to the Cowboys, Brady said that he has no timetable set for making a decision. He reiterated those thoughts when asked if he knew he would play again on the Jan. 23 episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Brady seemed to signal that the playoff loss was his final game with the Buccaneers. He thanked “everybody for welcoming me” at the end of his press conference following that game as he’s set to become a free agent in March. Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly feel that the quarterback has played his final game in Tampa, too based on conversations they had with him at the end of the season.

Prior to Sunday’s news, the Dolphins were one of several teams reportedly linked to Brady. In fact, they weren’t the only Patriots’ divisional rival to be heavily linked to Brady. The Jets have been among the top of several oddsmakers’ lists to land Brady, holding the sixth-best odds (+1200) to do so on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who reportedly view Brady as their top target at quarterback this offseason, are seen as one of the favorites to land the 45-year-old quarterback. The Josh McDaniels-led squad is the co-betting favorite, along with the Buccaneers, to land Brady this offseason at +150 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins (+500) remain high on the list by oddsmakers, while the 49ers are up there too, with +950 odds to sign Brady. Oh, and the Patriots also have +1200 odds to reunite with their former quarterback.