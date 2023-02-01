Patriots Robert Kraft responded to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement with special praise "I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there’s been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk." Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrate after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. AP Photo/David Goldman

Robert Kraft had a one of the best vantage points of anyone in the NFL to watch Tom Brady’s decades-long run of dominance.

The Patriots’ owner saw his team draft Brady as an unheralded sixth-round pick in 2000 and then emerge as the most successful quarterback in football history.

Because of that, it’s unsurprising that Kraft’s reaction to Brady’s Wednesday morning retirement reveal was to characterize his accomplishments as one-of-a-kind.

“I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there’s been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk,” Kraft told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss following Brady’s announcement. “I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one.”

Robert Kraft, to ESPN, on Tom Brady: "I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there’s been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk. I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 1, 2023

With seven Super Bowl wins and a staggering number of individual records, Brady’s resume certainly appears inimitable for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement:

In a 2021 interview, Kraft told former New England linebacker Willie McGinest that he hoped Brady would “come back here and we’ll give him his red jacket, and he’ll retire a Patriot.”

The possibility of that scenario remains to be seen, but it’s clear there’s no doubt in Kraft’s mind about Brady’s place in NFL history.