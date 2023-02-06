Patriots reportedly set to add Adrian Klemm to coaching staff

Newsletter Signup
The Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face from Bill Belichick’s early days as head coach in New England.
Adrian Klemm, Belichick’s first draft pick with the Patriots in 2000, is set to return as a member of the coaching staff, according to ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel.
Klemm, 45, was the associate head coach and run game coordinator for the University of Oregon during the 2022 season. He will likely fill an “offensive line-based role” with the Patriots, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.
Prior to the Patriots’ decision to hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, Klemm was one of several other candidates who was interviewed. It initially appeared that he would stay with Oregon after going through multiple interviews with New England in January.
Klemm has also coached for the Steelers (2019-2021) in roles along the offensive line. Prior to his coaching career, Klemm played offensive line for five seasons in the NFL, four of which were with the Patriots. He helped New England win two Super Bowls, but did not play during the 2001 season.
