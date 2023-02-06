Patriots Former Texans WR coach says DeAndre Hopkins could work with Bill O’Brien like Tom Brady did "Both of them brought out the best in each other." DeAndre Hopkins warms up before a game against the Patriots. Ross D. Franklin/AP

The Patriots could use a No. 1 receiver, and five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins may end up someplace other than Arizona this offseason.

The odds that Hopkins comes to New England are a “long shot,” according to Jeff Howe, of The Athletic.

Part of the reason is Hopkins’ past with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. At one point there was “no relationship” between the two after the Texans traded Hopkins while O’Brien was head coach there.

However, John Perry, who coached wide receivers on the Texans under O’Brien, said that if the Patriots were able to swing a trade for Hopkins, the receiver would probably be able to work things out with the coach.

“I think adult relationships are always complicated no matter what you do,” Perry said in an interview with MassLive. “But the thing is when you look at DeAndre Hopkins and his relationship with Coach O’Brien, both of them brought out the best in each other. I still have a strong relationship with coach (O’Brien) and with DeAndre. He and I speak all the time.

I know they would easily be able to work together again because they’re both professionals and both want the same thing, which is just to play at a high level and give their team the best opportunity to win.”

The Texans traded Hopkins in 2019 and fired O’Brien the following year during a season in which they eventually finished 4-12.

At the time, Hopkins said that he didn’t have issues with O’Brien and wished the coach well.

“Of course I saw it, it was all over the internet, a lot of memes and stuff with me in it and my name, but I wish bad on no one. Hopefully can have success somewhere else,” Hopkins said.

Tom Brady and other Patriots called O’Brien “Teapot” during his time in New England because of his temper. Nonetheless, he and Brady found a productive on-field relationship during O’Brien’s time as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

“I would bet his relationship with Hopkins was similar to his relationship with Tom Brady when he was there,” Perry said. “When you’re dealing with the elite players, you just have a great respect for each other and you see that. And I know that exists between those two.”