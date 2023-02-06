Patriots Report: Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley leaves for Los Angeles Rams It's reportedly the same position for Caley, just with a new team. Nick Caley is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots tight-ends coach Nick Caley will join the Los Angeles Rams in the same role, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB.

Caley, 40, has been with the Patriots since 2015 and is considered a “rising young coach” in the NFL, according to Breer.

The Patriots interviewed Caley for their offensive coordinator opening last month, but ended up hiring Bill O’Brien. Caley also interviewed for the New York Jets offensive coordinator job, but the team hired Nathaniel Hackett instead.

The Rams are hiring ex-Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, per sources. Caley interviewed for OC jobs with the Pats, Jets and Texans, and had inquiries for other jobs, but saw the Rams as the best fit.



Sean McVay adds a rising, young coach to his staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2023

Caley didn’t travel with the New England coaching staff to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl and his contract was set to expire this season, according to Nicole Yang, of The Boston Globe.

Advertisement:

Since filling the offensive coordinator position, the Patriots have hired Will Lawing, an offensive analyst who worked with O’Brien at Alabama and with the Houston Texans.

The team hasn’t announced Lawing’s title yet, and Lawing has NFL coaching experience coaching tight ends in Houston.

With Caley’s departure, the only position coach left from New England’s Super Bowl LII team is Steve Belichick, Yang wrote.