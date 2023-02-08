Patriots Robert Kraft described how he’d like the Patriots to honor Tom Brady Kraft wants more than just a one-day contract to honor Brady's time with the Patriots. Robert Kraft alluded to some special tributes for Tom Brady.

On Tuesday evening, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson about the team’s plans for honoring Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots now that he appears to be retired for good.

Kraft was one of many people to speak on his relationship with Brady last week when the quarterback made his announcement, appearing on CNN on Thursday to talk about his call with Brady, as well as Kraft’s desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Patriot.

When speaking with Johnson Tuesday night, Kraft saw Brady as nothing less than a lifelong member of the New England family.

Advertisement:

“He’s a Patriot from start to finish and we’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots,” Kraft said. “Hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year.”

During the interview Kraft noted that the 25th anniversary of the Patriots’ first Super Bowl winning team is on the horizon. Brady of course was the signal caller for that team, and Kraft said that that anniversary could be a great opportunity to once again recognize the quarterback’s accomplishments and contributions to the franchise.

Later on in his chat with Johnson, Kraft once again mentioned the close relationship that he has with Brady.

“He’s a very special person and I’d like to say he’s been like a brother to me but really he’s a son,” Kraft said.

Since his retirement, the question of if Brady will officially retire a Patriot has been a constant in the dialogue surrounding the quarterback. When Boston.com readers were asked for their messages to Brady following his retirement announcement, many said that they wished he would come back to Foxborough and sign a ceremonial one-day contract.

Advertisement:

When asked by Johnson if the Patriots were planning to honor Brady’s career with a one-day contract in the coming weeks or some form of extended celebration, Kraft responded, “all of the above.”