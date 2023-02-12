Rob Gronkowski’s missed field goal in live Super Bowl commercial left many confused

Newsletter Signup
Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to performing under pressure.
But in a live Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel, Gronkowski failed to connect on a 25-yard field goal … at least according to FanDuel.
The former Patriots tight end took to the gridiron for the live kick attempt during the third quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs. But his kick was “just a bit outside,” per the online sports betting company.
If Gronkowski did split the uprights, FanDuel users would have been able to split a prize pool of $10 million in free bets. However, FanDuel did note in the commercial that qualified users would still get a piece of that large pot of cash.
But given the initial stakes involved with Gronkowski’s kick, coupled with the optics of his attempt sailing just left of the uprights, most of the social-media discourse revolved around whether the kick was actually … good?
Add in the subsequent fireworks and celebration on the field after Gronkowski’s attempt missed, and it’s easy to see why FanDuel’s Super Bowl spot left many scratching their heads.
So much for all of those training reps with Adam Vinatieri.
