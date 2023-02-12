Patriots Rob Gronkowski’s missed field goal in live Super Bowl commercial left many confused If Gronkowski did split the uprights, FanDuel users would have been able to split a prize pool of $10 million in free bets. Rob Gronkowski failed to make his 25-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl. Chris O'Meara / AP

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to performing under pressure.

But in a live Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel, Gronkowski failed to connect on a 25-yard field goal … at least according to FanDuel.

The former Patriots tight end took to the gridiron for the live kick attempt during the third quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs. But his kick was “just a bit outside,” per the online sports betting company.

Rob Gronkowski’s field goal in a live Super Bowl ad is … NO GOOD! pic.twitter.com/B26d1yhqSr — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 13, 2023

If Gronkowski did split the uprights, FanDuel users would have been able to split a prize pool of $10 million in free bets. However, FanDuel did note in the commercial that qualified users would still get a piece of that large pot of cash.

But given the initial stakes involved with Gronkowski’s kick, coupled with the optics of his attempt sailing just left of the uprights, most of the social-media discourse revolved around whether the kick was actually … good?

He made it tho? — Casey (@lill_turnt) February 13, 2023

Looks like cgi it's so odd — sam (@samsquanch99) February 13, 2023

Naaaaaaaaaa that went in. I WANT MY MONEY @FDSportsbook — Daniel Triplett (@IDooit5) February 13, 2023

His family jumped up and down bc they clearly saw it go in — Josh Josh (@Jugger5150) February 13, 2023

If the whole gimmick was for him to miss, the ad wasn't successful in being convincing. — Lynda Chase (@mslynda12) February 13, 2023

They claim he missed it but frame by frame it… ball disappears behind the post! https://t.co/48sN84Yl76 — J Michael (@JessePorter11) February 13, 2023

It totally went in lol. Idk what some of y’all looking at — justin macquinn (@jaymac4200) February 13, 2023

Add in the subsequent fireworks and celebration on the field after Gronkowski’s attempt missed, and it’s easy to see why FanDuel’s Super Bowl spot left many scratching their heads.

So much for all of those training reps with Adam Vinatieri.