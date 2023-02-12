Patriots Why Robert Kraft believes Bill O’Brien is an ‘excellent choice’ to take over as Patriots offensive coordinator "He knows how to build a great offense." Bill O'Brien's knowledge of both Alabama and New England's offensive schemes should benefit Mac Jones. Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Count Robert Kraft as the latest to give his seal of approval over Bill O’Brien’s return to the Patriots.

Speaking with reporters in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Kraft offered his thoughts on O’Brien’s appointment as New England’s offensive coordinator. For Kraft, O’Brien’s relationship with Mac Jones offers hope that a bounce-back campaign is in order for the Patriots’ third-year QB.

“I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry of O’Brien’s hiring. “And he has learning-curve experience of our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense. And I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

Even though Jones and O’Brien only overlapped briefly at Alabama, O’Brien’s knowledge of both the Patriots’ and Crimson Tide’s offensive schemes should lead to a team gameplan more catered to Jones’ talents.

Rob Gronkowski echoed those thoughts earlier this week in Arizona, noting that the 2023 season will be a make-or-break season for Jones now that O’Brien is in place.

“He had a great rookie season,” Gronkowski said to NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously it kinda went downhill a little bit, but I really feel like [the] sky could be the limit for him as well. In order to be successful as a player, sometimes you’ve just gotta be in the right system. I feel like having Billy O. come in is going to be the ultimate test. If he doesn’t improve under Billy O., well then I think the ceiling is closed. But if he improves under Billy O. and showcases his talents the right way, I think he can go as far as he wants.

“I think that [O’Brien] is going to put Mac Jones in the best possible situation that he can be in, week in and week out and throughout every single play,” Gronkowski added. “So you’re not going to really see a play where you’re just hitting your head like, ‘What was that?’ I feel like Billy O. does a great job utilizing his talent around him from the quarterback position all the way to the tight ends and to the wide receivers.”