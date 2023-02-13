Patriots Here’s the latest update on the Patriots’ 2023 game scheduled to be played in Germany The Patriots and Chiefs will reportedly host games in Germany in November. Fans cheer during the 2022 NFL regular season game held in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

A day after Super Bowl LVII closed the book on the 2022 NFL season, details about the Patriots’ international matchup in 2023 appear to be taking shape.

According to NFL insider Peter King, the Patriots could be slated for a game in Frankfurt, Germany. New England was already revealed as one of the “designated teams” (along with the Chiefs) set to play in the pair of regular season games scheduled in Germany in 2023, but the date, location, and opponent remained unknown.

While the opponent is still a mystery (for now), King shed some light on the date and location in his most recent “Football Morning in America” column from Monday morning.

“The NFL is working toward playing its two games in Germany on consecutive Sundays next November,” wrote King. “I’m told Kansas City and New England, previously announced as host teams, expect to play on Sundays in an eight-day span, and it’s probable but not certain that both games will be in Frankfurt.

“The Frankfurt stadium is Deutsche Bank Park, with a retractable roof, about four miles from the city center,” King added. “It’ll be pretty amazing to have Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick in Germany on back-to-back NFL weekends.”

Deutsche Bank Park, which has a capacity of 51,500 (and has planned to expand to 60,000), is the home of German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The exact details of the game — including the Patriots’s opponent — will be revealed when the NFL releases its full 2023 schedule in May.

It will be the Patriots’ first international game since defeating the Raiders at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City during the 2017 season.

The NFL held its first ever regular season game in Germany during the 2022 season, with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers defeating the Seahawks in Munich, 21-16.