Patriots NFL Draft analyst predicts Patriots will select these 3 players in Rounds 1-3 In a far-from-shocking development, another mock draft has New England taking a left tackle in the first round. Broderick Jones is a likely first-round lock in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With Mac Jones and the Patriots offense in need of some reinforcements, one NFL draft analyst expects New England to shore up two critical areas of its roster in the opening rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released his 2023 three-round mock draft on Monday evening, which featured the Texans acquiring the No. 1 pick from Chicago (and taking Alabama QB Bryce Young) and New England not trading any of its first three selections.

So who does Reuter predict that Bill Belichick will add to New England’s roster this April?

Round 1, Pick No. 14 – Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)

No surprises here.

With multiple blue-chip offensive linemen expected to be available by the time New England is on the clock, a prevailing trend across multiple 2023 mock drafts usually centers on the Patriots securing their left tackle of the future.

And with New England’s first selection, Reuter predicts that New England will take Georgia OT Broderick Jones.

“New England’s offensive tackle depth chart must be addressed, with Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon approaching free agency,” Reuter wrote. “Jones is not the biggest tackle (6-4, 310), but he plays with attitude and possesses the strength and agility to line up outside in the NFL.”

Georgia LT Broderick Jones blocking in space and on the move is a mood. pic.twitter.com/G9N3lBJedG — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 3, 2023

Jones was a rock for a dominant Bulldogs team last season, and even if he doesn’t boast the same imposing profile as other top tackles such as Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (Reuter has him going No. 7 overall to the Raiders), he does have an athletic frame that should fill out at the next level.

Considering the lack of depth across New England’s offensive tackle grouping, don’t be surprised if the Patriots target a first-rounder like Jones, Johnson, or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (Reuter predicts Washington drafts him at No. 16) and then adds a free-agent right tackle like Mike McGlinchey or Kaleb McGary.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)

With New England’s second selection, Reuter predicts Belichick and Co. giving Jones another weapon on the outside in TCU wideout Quentin Johnston.

The 21-year-old Texas native was a force for the Horned Frogs, reeling in 115 catches for 2,190 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons. During his collegiate career, Johnston averaged 19 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-4 Johnston has all of the physical tools that you want in a boundary receiver, but also has the footwork and speed to dice up defenses in a variety of ways.

6'4" TCU WR Quentin Johnston out here shaking the pants off every single DB in the Big 12



Insane post-catch quickness for a man this size pic.twitter.com/RP4AQW3UNo — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) January 23, 2023

Adding a player like Johnston to a receiving corps with DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton is very tempting for a Patriots team in need of more big-play options. But it remains to be seen if a player with Johnston’s talents is going to be available in the second round.

Based on the NFL Mock Draft Database, 86.8 percent of mock drafts have Johnston selected in the first round. The average draft selection for Johnston in that extended sample size is No. 13 overall, which would actually put him in line for New England’s first-round selection.

New England might need a lot to go right for Johnston to still be available in the second round.

Round 3, Pick No. 76 (from the Pathers): Riley Moss, CB (Iowa)

After taking cornerback Marcus Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Reuter predicts that New England takes another secondary player in the third round this April in Iowa’s Riley Moss.

Riley Moss is the next Micah Hyde.



I know he’ll get a shot at CB but his transition to safety is inevitable. #BillsMafia



He gives up the catch here but that closing speed was for real and he made a great play on the ball.



pic.twitter.com/E3tDzPv7nA — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) February 2, 2023

Even though Moss’ top-end speed might get exposed against NFL competition, his physical tools, ball skills, and football IQ could see him develop into an effective safety in due time.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off April 27.