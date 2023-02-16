Patriots Rob Gronkowski says Patrick Mahomes can give Tom Brady a ‘run for his money’ Mahomes won his second Super Bowl at the age of 27 on Sunday. Rob Gronkowski discussing the debate between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes @UpAndAdamsShow on Twitter

Rob Gronkowski, one of Tom Brady’s closest teammates with both the Buccaneers and Patriots, was asked on Monday if he thought Patrick Mahomes could ever enter the running for the best quarterback of all time.

Gronkowski’s response, “he can definitely give Brady a run for his money.”

The debate over who could end up as the greatest quarterback in NFL history was rekindled after Sunday night’s Super Bowl as Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in six seasons.

Brady on the other hand had three titles to his name after his first six NFL seasons, and he of course went on to play 17 more years after that.

Mahomes, though, is still just 27 years old, and Gronkowski said that if he can stretch out his career like Brady did, he’ll truly belong in the same conversations as Brady.

“He’s young, he has two Super Bowl wins now, and he has three Super Bowl appearances over the last six years,” Gronkowski said. “But in order to get to that level you’re going to have to be consistent over the next 15 years.”

As for right now, Gronkowski’s message is that everyone will have to just wait and see how the rest of Mahomes’ career will play out.

“It’s a debate but it’s not up to us, it’s just all up to Patrick Mahomes,” Gronkowski said. “He has to keep performing for the next 15 years.”