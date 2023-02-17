Patriots Patriots announce special teams ace Matthew Slater will return in 2023 Slater is a 10-time Pro Bowler and team captain. Wide receiver Matthew Slater #18 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field for warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Matthew Slater will return to the Patriots for the 2023 season, according to a news release from the team.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

The 37-year-old team captain has made 10 Pro Bowls on special teams. The only other active players during the 2022 season with that many Pro Bowl appearances were Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“I couldn’t be happier to learn that Matthew Slater has decided to return for his 16th season with the New England Patriots,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “Matthew’s drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft.”

Only Tom Brady has played in more games as a Patriot than Slater. Slater has also appeared in 25 postseason games, which places him in the top 10 all-time for that category. His 172 special teams tackles are the most in team history.

“There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization,” Kraft said. “He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue.”