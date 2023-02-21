Patriots ESPN believes Patriots would be the ‘best fit’ for these two free agents The Patriots will enter the offseason with $28.9 million in effective cap space. Jordan Poyer could be a welcome addition to the Patriots' secondary in 2023. Adrian Kraus / AP

All signs point to the Patriots being big players once free agency opens across the NFL on March 15.

With New England entering the offseason with $28.9 million in effective cap space (per OverTheCap.com) and multiple areas of the roster in need of reinforcements, the Patriots are poised to open their checkbook following an 8-9 campaign in 2022.

And ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes that two of the top 50 NFL free agents make plenty of sense for New England next season.

In Bowen’s breakdown of these 50 free agents and which teams represent the “best fit” for them, he tabbed the Patriots as matches for both Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Taylor, selected by Bowen as the 15th-ranked free agent on the market, makes plenty of sense as an addition to a Patriots offensive line that was a turnstile at the tackle position last season.

Jawaan Taylor pass pro vs. Colts pic.twitter.com/FZwwOL7f9c — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 22, 2022

“Taylor has the movement traits at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds to mirror speed and can handle power rushers. And at just 25 years old, Taylor has room for growth, too,” Bowen wrote. “The Patriots would have to spend some money to sign Taylor to a multiyear contract. Last season, New England allowed 41 sacks (15th), and quarterback Mac Jones struggled when pressured, turning in a league-low 4.1 QBR in those situations.”

Given Trent Brown’s lackluster season in 2022 and Isaiah Wynn hitting free agency, the case could be made that New England needs to add two quality tackles to their roster this offseason.

With a blue-chip tackle prospect like Georgia’s Broderick Jones potentially available when New England is on the clock with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, New England could both secure its left tackle of the future with its draft capital and shore up its right side via free agency with someone like Taylor or San Francisco’s Mike McGlinchey.

Poyer is an interesting option for the Patriots, beyond the veteran safety’s ties to the AFC East.

Despite battling through injuries last season, the 31-year-old Poyer was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and served as a versatile and physical option in Buffalo’s secondary unit.

Granted, New England does have options at safety next season with both Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger under contract. But if Devin McCourty does opt to hang up his cleats this spring, Poyer could be a solid (albeit pricey) replacement.

“Here’s a fun one. Poyer’s multidimensional traits fit with Bill Belichick’s scheme as a movable defensive player with deep-field range,” Bowen wrote. “Veteran safety Devin McCourty is set to hit free agency, so there is a need here. A highly instinctual defensive back, Poyer could match in coverage, check tight ends or track the ball from post/deep-half alignments in New England. And he can play multiple roles in Belichick’s sub-packages. Last season, Poyer logged four interceptions and eight pass breakups for the Bills.”

One soon-to-be free agent on New England’s roster made Bowen’s list, with Jakobi Meyers ranked No. 21 as the top wideout on the market.

And even though Mac Jones and the Patriots could use a receiver like Meyers that can move the chains with regularity, Bowen believes that the Texans make the most sense for the NC State product.

“The Texans will be in position to draft a rookie quarterback with the No. 2 pick this spring, and Meyers is a fit here as a nuanced route runner with a 6-foot-2 frame and strong hands to work the middle of the field,” Bowen added. “Last season in New England, Meyers caught 47 of his 67 targets on throws inside the numbers. He’s an intermediate option with outside flex, and he can stretch defenses on deep overs or crossers. And there’s also a history here: Houston general manager Nick Caserio spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before getting hired by the Texans.”