Report: Patriots’ DeMarcus Covington interviewed for Chargers defensive coordinator job

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
The Chargers haven’t announced a hire for the position yet, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the team is expected to promote secondary coach Derrick Ainsley.
It’s the second interview this month for Covington, who also spoke with Arizona. The Cardinals have hired Nick Rallis, according to ESPN.
Covington, 33, has been with the Patriots since 2017.
Prior to joining New England, Covington was co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Eastern Illinois. He also coached defensive line at University of Tennessee-Martin after graduate assistant stops at Ole Miss and University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Covington began his Patriots career as a coaching assistant and worked his way into the defensive line coach role. He played wide receiver at Samford University in Alabama during his college career.
The Patriots don’t have a coach with the official title of defensive coordinator. Linebackers coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick appear to share those responsibilities.
The Patriots have added Bill O’Brien (offensive coordinator), Adrian Klemm (offensive line), and Will Lawings (TBD, but possibly tight ends) to the coaching staff so far this offseason.
Tight ends coach Nick Caley left to take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.
